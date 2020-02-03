Hollywood

Power Outages Reported Around SoCal Due to Wind

There were 11 incidents reported to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in the L.A. Metro area involving 6,200 customers

By City News Service

Trees toppled on a windy day in LA Feb. 3, 2020.

Some 15 power outages affecting 6,800 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were reported Monday around the Los Angeles area, where a High Wind Warning was in effect.

High Wind Warnings were in effect through noon in the Santa Clarita,
Antelope and San Fernando valleys.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 1:56 a.m. for lanes
4 and 5 of the westbound 118 Freeway near Reseda Boulevard in Porter Ranch after tree branches fell into lanes and a car was rendered unmovable after hitting them.

There were 11 incidents reported to the LADWP in the LA Metro area
involving 6,200 customers and another four outages in the San Fernando Valley affecting 660 customers,  spokeswoman Deborah Hong said.

That includes customers in Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Pacific Palisades, Valley Village and Mission Hills, according to the
DWP's Twitter account.

Repair crews were out making repairs since early in the morning, Hong says.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

