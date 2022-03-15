Orange County

Classes Resume at Orange County Middle School After Assistant Principal Dies on Campus

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District middle school was evacuated Monday morning after an incident was reported.

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after an assistant principal was found dead by suicide in a private staff area on campus at Kraemer Middle School, classes were resuming Tuesday.

The middle school located at 645 N Angelina Dr. in Placentia was evacuated Monday morning after an incident was reported.

Later Monday, school officials posted a statement on the school website, saying Moises Plascencia had died by suicide in a private staff area on campus.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to you today as the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) community has experienced an unfathomable tragedy. Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning. Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our request for support," Principal Michael Young said in a statement on the school's website.

Young discovered the body in a locked private staff bathroom. No students saw the body.

"He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many in our school district community. His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken; however, we ask that you please respect his family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said.

Any student or staff member seeking support or resources following the tragedy was told to see the school's front office.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District 2 hours ago

Former Employees Allege District Denied Vaccine Religious Exemptions

reward offered 2 hours ago

Reward Offered for Help Solving Shooting Death of Man in November of 2020

Plascencia began working in the district in 1998 and was promoted to assistant principal at Kraemer in 2014, district spokeswoman Alyssa Griffiths said.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article tagged under:

Orange Countymiddle school
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us