Pro-Palestine rally held on Black Friday in the Fairfax District

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters rallied in Pan Pacific Park today as part of a nationwide effort demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as well as an end to U.S. aid for Israel.

Backers of the Shut It Down for Palestine effort organized boycotts, disruptions and rallies on Black Friday across the country "to make it clear that there will be no business as usual until Palestine is free," according to the ANSWER Coalition, one of the local organizers.

The coalition's name is an acronym for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism.

Pan Pacific Park is adjacent to The Grove shopping center, which was bustling with Black Friday shoppers as the protesters gathered nearby.

Many in the crowd waved signs, including one reading ``Stop killing children,'' and took part in organized chants, including, "Israel is a terror state.''

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement noting is was

aware of and monitoring the protest.

"The LAPD's objective is to ensure public safety for ALL, while facilitating the First Amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating," the department proclaimed on social media. "Equally, the department will

enforce the law when individuals engage in acts of violence."