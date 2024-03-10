Protesters march near Oscars site, decry Hollywood support of Israel

Hundreds of protesters marched through Hollywood Sunday ahead of the 96th Academy Awards to highlight what they called “Hollywood's active support of the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

The demonstration began around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. It was co-sponsored by a coalition including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Centro CSO, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Black Lives Matter LA, the Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples' Struggle.

Organizers said their goal was to “disrupt the Academy Awards” and expose “retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel's atrocities and war crimes.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said at 2:43 p.m. that a dispersal order was issued in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue for unlawful assembly. Police were advising the public to avoid the area if possible and to expect traffic delays.

A separate march was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Cinerama Dome at 6360 Sunset Blvd. That demonstration was being sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace Los Angeles and other activists responding to reports that Israeli Defense Forces are planning to invade Rafah, a small town in the southern Gaza Strip with a population that has ballooned to more than 1.5 million people due to the displacement of refugees fleeing the ongoing fighting in the region.

They are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and for industry leaders in Hollywood to take action.