Prowler Gropes Women While They Sleep in Santa Ana Burglaries

Cesar Torres says a man wearing a mask and a puffy jacket broke into his first-floor apartment in Santa Ana through a sliding glass door and began rummaging through his belongings.

He took his wallet, money and some jewelry.

Police are now investigating five separate nighttime burglaries all at the Villa del Sol apartments, since last Saturday.

In two cases detectives say the suspect also touched or groped the female victims.

"The women are being startled. They’re asleep, so that's why vague description at this point," said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Maria Lopez.

Police went door to door reminding residents that unlocked doors and windows are an invitation. They say that’s how the burglar is breaking in.

"I’m afraid, said Isabel Hernandez. "My family works and we come home late at night."

Torres says he immediately went into protection mode. His girlfriend was also home.

"She was sleeping on the side of me that night."

But he worries about what the prowler might do next.

There are a lot of women, girls and kids there, he said

"Someone like that shouldn’t be out," he said. "I hope they really get him."