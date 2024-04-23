Boyle Heights

Pursuit involving 4 minors ends in violent crash in Boyle Heights

Inside the vehicle were four minors. Two 14-year-old boys, one 13-year-old and one 12-year-old.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A short chase ended in a violent crash involving at least four minors Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The chase began in East Los Angeles near the 5 Freeway and ended near Calzona Street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing a stolen Kia when it crashed shortly before 10 p.m.

Inside the vehicle were four minors. Two 14-year-olds, one 13-year-old and one 12-year-old.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Firefighters had to use special tools to get them out of the car.

The four children are now in the hospital where a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were in critical condition.

This article tagged under:

Boyle Heights
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us