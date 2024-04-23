Pursuit involving 4 minors ends in violent crash in Boyle Heights

A short chase ended in a violent crash involving at least four minors Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The chase began in East Los Angeles near the 5 Freeway and ended near Calzona Street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing a stolen Kia when it crashed shortly before 10 p.m.

Inside the vehicle were four minors. Two 14-year-olds, one 13-year-old and one 12-year-old.

Firefighters had to use special tools to get them out of the car.

The four children are now in the hospital where a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were in critical condition.