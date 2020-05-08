Pasadena

Pursuit Suspect Killed in Pasadena Police Shooting

By City News Service

A suspect who led police on a vehicle chase was killed and an officer was shot in the leg Friday during a police shooting in Pasadena.

Officers attempted to pull over a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage for a vehicle code violation near Walnut Street and Meridith Avenue about 3:10 p.m., according to Lt. William Grisafe.

The motorist did not yield and allegedly drove recklessly on Pasadena streets, causing officers to call off the direct pursuit while a police helicopter tracked the suspect from above.

Officers later resumed the pursuit and stopped the vehicle with a PIT maneuver near Corson Street and Allen Avenue about 3:35 p.m., at which point "an exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and officers,'' Grisafe
said.

An officer was wounded in the leg and the suspect was killed, according to Grisafe. The officer was taken to a hospital "in serious but stable condition.''

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

