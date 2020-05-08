Pursuit Suspect Killed in Pasadena Police Shooting

A suspect who led police on a vehicle chase was killed and an officer was shot in the leg Friday during a police shooting in Pasadena.

Officers attempted to pull over a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage for a vehicle code violation near Walnut Street and Meridith Avenue about 3:10 p.m., according to Lt. William Grisafe.

The motorist did not yield and allegedly drove recklessly on Pasadena streets, causing officers to call off the direct pursuit while a police helicopter tracked the suspect from above.

Officers later resumed the pursuit and stopped the vehicle with a PIT maneuver near Corson Street and Allen Avenue about 3:35 p.m., at which point "an exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and officers,'' Grisafe

said.

Update from the Chief: gunfire exchanged & weapons recovered at end of pursuit where PIT maneuver was used & the driver killed. An officer shot in the leg is in surgery. @PasadenaPD @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/OhDVvVdZSR — Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) May 9, 2020

An officer was wounded in the leg and the suspect was killed, according to Grisafe. The officer was taken to a hospital "in serious but stable condition.''

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department are investigating the officer-involved shooting.