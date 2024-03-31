Rain and snowfall totals in Orange, LA Counties thanks to recent spring storm

A spring storm that dumped showers across the Southland left measurable rain across the region over the Easter weekend, providing a decent amount of precipitation before we entered April.
The system first crept into Southern California Friday night and lingered through Sunday, making for a wet Easter for those who celebrate. Although the storm dampened families’ plans during the weekend, it brought to us much-welcomed rain and even snow in the mountains.
The National Weather Service reports the following rainfall totals in Orange and Los Angeles Counties as of 10 p.m. Sunday:
- Culver City – 2.39 inches
- Beverly Hills – 2.25 inches
- South Gate – 4.09 inches
- Downtown Los Angeles – 2.15 inches
- Canoga Park – 2.01 inches
- Saugus – 1.31 inches
- Agoura – 2.49 inches
- Sepulveda Canyon – 3.20 inches
- Eagle Rock – 2.43 inches
- Claremont – 1.64 inches
- Laguna Niguel – 2.68 inches
- Garden Grove – 2.36 inches
- Anaheim Hills – 2.28 inches
- Fullerton – 2.20 inches
- Santa Ana – 1.97 inches
- Costa Mesa – 1.81 inches
- Westminster – 1.54 inches
Snowfall
Southern California mountains got a generous coating of snow, particularly in elevations of 5,000 feet and higher. The NWS said area mountains have accumulated the following snowfall:
- Mt. Baldy Ski Resort -- 12 to 14 inches
- Big Bear -- 14 inches
- Wrightwood -- 13 inches
- Lake Arrowhead -- 12 inches
- Crestline -- 8 inches
- Mt. Laguna -- 5 inches