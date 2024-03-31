SoCal Weather

Rain and snowfall totals in Orange, LA Counties thanks to recent spring storm

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A spring storm that dumped showers across the Southland left measurable rain across the region over the Easter weekend, providing a decent amount of precipitation before we entered April.

The system first crept into Southern California Friday night and lingered through Sunday, making for a wet Easter for those who celebrate. Although the storm dampened families’ plans during the weekend, it brought to us much-welcomed rain and even snow in the mountains.

The National Weather Service reports the following rainfall totals in Orange and Los Angeles Counties as of 10 p.m. Sunday:

  • Culver City – 2.39 inches
  • Beverly Hills – 2.25 inches
  • South Gate – 4.09 inches
  • Downtown Los Angeles – 2.15 inches
  • Canoga Park – 2.01 inches
  • Saugus – 1.31 inches
  • Agoura – 2.49 inches
  • Sepulveda Canyon – 3.20 inches
  • Eagle Rock – 2.43 inches
  • Claremont – 1.64 inches
  • Laguna Niguel – 2.68 inches
  • Garden Grove – 2.36 inches
  • Anaheim Hills – 2.28 inches
  • Fullerton – 2.20 inches
  • Santa Ana – 1.97 inches
  • Costa Mesa – 1.81 inches
  • Westminster – 1.54 inches
Snowfall

Southern California mountains got a generous coating of snow, particularly in elevations of 5,000 feet and higher. The NWS said area mountains have accumulated the following snowfall:

  • Mt. Baldy Ski Resort -- 12 to 14 inches
  • Big Bear -- 14 inches
  • Wrightwood -- 13 inches
  • Lake Arrowhead -- 12 inches
  • Crestline -- 8 inches
  • Mt. Laguna -- 5 inches

