Rain and snowfall totals in Orange, LA Counties thanks to recent spring storm

A spring storm that dumped showers across the Southland left measurable rain across the region over the Easter weekend, providing a decent amount of precipitation before we entered April.

The system first crept into Southern California Friday night and lingered through Sunday, making for a wet Easter for those who celebrate. Although the storm dampened families’ plans during the weekend, it brought to us much-welcomed rain and even snow in the mountains.

The National Weather Service reports the following rainfall totals in Orange and Los Angeles Counties as of 10 p.m. Sunday:

Culver City – 2.39 inches

Beverly Hills – 2.25 inches

South Gate – 4.09 inches

Downtown Los Angeles – 2.15 inches

Canoga Park – 2.01 inches

Saugus – 1.31 inches

Agoura – 2.49 inches

Sepulveda Canyon – 3.20 inches

Eagle Rock – 2.43 inches

Claremont – 1.64 inches

Laguna Niguel – 2.68 inches

Garden Grove – 2.36 inches

Anaheim Hills – 2.28 inches

Fullerton – 2.20 inches

Santa Ana – 1.97 inches

Costa Mesa – 1.81 inches

Westminster – 1.54 inches

Snowfall

Southern California mountains got a generous coating of snow, particularly in elevations of 5,000 feet and higher. The NWS said area mountains have accumulated the following snowfall: