Spring storm to continue delivering widespread rain, mountain snow this Easter weekend in SoCal

More bands of showers are making their way to Southern California as a spring storm delivers measurable rain, mountain snow and the chance for thunderstorms this Easter weekend.

Already much of the Southland has been drenched with roughly an inch of rain as regional mountains have become coated with snow at their highest elevation. These inclement conditions aren’t looking to stop any time soon and are forecasted to continue, making for a wet Easter Sunday for those who celebrate.

Possible flooding with rain

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the region, and that’s expected to last through 10 p.m. Sunday. With this in mind, Southern Californians should take caution on the roads due to localized flooding on streets and possible debris flows for canyon roads.

“That area of low pressure is sitting nearby that’s still bringing out moisture our way,” NBC4 Meteorologist Stephanie Olmo said.

Adding to that, we can thank the chilly conditions we’re experiencing in SoCal for this wet weather.

Easter forecast

This spring storm may put a damper on Easter celebrations as gloomy conditions bring chilly temps and even the possibility of thunder to the region.

“Very scattered in nature,” Olmo described the rain forecasted for Sunday. “Scattered showers and also some thunderstorms for your Easter Sunday, so you may want to alter your plans; much cooler day, too.”

“Don’t forget the jackets, don’t forget the umbrellas,” she added.

We can credit a cold front for the chilly conditions and inclement weather, according to Olmo.

“After that cold front pressed in, we have that cold air,” she said. “We have that cold air aloft and that kind of adds to the instability, and that’s why there’s still that concern for thunderstorms and some of those storms could turn severe.”

A spring storm caused a large tree to fall in a Westwood neighborhood but thankfully, no injuries were reported. Christian Cazares reports for the NBC4 News on March 30, 2024.

Mountain snow

A coating of snow has made for dangerous driving conditions in high-elevation mountains and snow levels could even drop to 4,500 feet. Due to these conditions, NWS issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories in our region’s mountains.

The snow level began at around 6,500 to 7,000 feet Friday night. Already up to 2 feet of snow has been recorded at some resorts in the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains.

Looking ahead

Much of the storm is slated to pass Sunday, although the beginning of the week could still face some leftover rain.

“We do have the chance as we head into Monday afternoon maybe to see a shower, but much of Monday looks to be pretty dry,” Olmo said.

Mid-week is looking like it will have sunny skies before another chance of rain returns Friday.

A spring storm dumped measurable rain and snow across Southern California, making for dangerous driving conditions on Easter weekend. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News on March 30, 2024.