Flash flood warning in effect in LA County as spring storm delivers steady rain

What to Know Flood watches and warnings are in effect for a widespread area in Southern California.

The heaviest rain is expected Saturday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening forecast.

More rain is in the Easter Sunday forecast with temperatures well below normal.

A flash flood warning was issued in Los Angeles County early Saturday as a rare spring storm brought steady rain overnight at the start of the Easter holiday weekend in Southern California.

The flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County, including downtown LA, Santa Monica, Long Beach, Glendale, Malibu, the South Bay and other areas. The warning will be in effect until 8 a.m. Rainfall rates between 0.5 and 1 inch per hour are expected, according to the National Weather Service statement.

Flash Flood Warning including Los Angeles CA, Long Beach CA and Glendale CA until 8:00 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/RlKoCb5zws — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 30, 2024

The heaviest rain is expected to arrive early Saturday as the storm lashes the region with strong winds. Mountain communities can expect snow and hazardous driving conditions at the end of California's wet season.

Over the past 30 years, there have been only four rainy Easter holidays in Los Angeles -- 2020, 2013, 2010 and 1995. In 1995, LA received more than a half-inch of rain on Easter, which fell on April 16 that year.

The slow-moving storm is expected to bring rain through the weekend with lingering showers to start the week.

An evacuation order was issued late Friday morning for part of Ventura County. The order includes the unincorporated area of Santa Paula along State Route 150, which will stay closed for several months, due to the possibility of more landslides.

Flood watches went into effect Friday evening for widespread parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles County, inland Orange County, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, and the Ventura County coast. More severe flash flooding warnings could be issued as the storm settles in over the region during the weekend.

A winter storm warning will be in effect through Sunday night for the Ventura County and San Gabriel Mountains. San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains are under a winter storm watch, but that could be elevated to a warning.

The wet weather forecast has already forced the cancellation or postponement of several Easter weekend events, including all races at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and Egg Bowl at the Rose Bowl.

Here's what the wet and windy weather means for the Easter holiday weekend in Southern California.

Easter weekend storm timeline

The most significant rainfall will be overnight early Saturday. After a night of gusty winds reaching up to 45 mph in the mountains and deserts, rain will become steadier during the overnight and into early Saturday morning.

"(Saturday) morning, that's when the heaviest of the rain is going to arrive," said NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar.

A line of heavy rain is forecast to move from west to east Saturday morning across the Los Angeles region. Around 2 a.m., that front will slide slowly across the region for several hours and bring heavy rain for an extended period in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

By 9 a.m., showers will be more scattered and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening.

By Sunday, scattered showers will develop, but there's a chance for isolated thunderstorms with the threat of lightning, hail and heavy downpours. Even brief downpours could bring the threat of flash flooding.

Rain totals are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches in most areas with more than 3 inches possible in foothill and mountain communities. Any additional rain on hillsides soaked during Southern California's winter storms will raise the risk of slides and flooding.

"The ground, while drier than February, still has quite a bit of moisture in it, so it may not take much heavy rainfall to create some flooding problems," said Biggar. "I’d expect to see our typical roadway flooding issues around the region on Saturday morning. There will probably be some minor rockslides and debris flows around steeper canyon roadways."

⚠️TOPANGA SLIDE UPDATE 3/27⚠️ Video shows just portion + size of boulders from SR-27 landslide. Tension crack high on steep unstable hillside and expected wkend rain raises concerns. Closure from Grand View to PCH. Unknown duration. Check https://t.co/cxZ0jW7kfP for conditions. pic.twitter.com/S0nDO2bfu4 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 27, 2024

The Los Angeles Fire Department received hundreds of landslide reports during the early February storm, including along Mulholland Drive and in Topanga Canyon, which remains too unstable for work crews. Parts of both canyon roads remain closed with more rain on the way.

As for snowfall, 1 to 2 feet are possible above 6,500 feet. Snow and gusty winds could affect travel in mountain passes. Snow levels will drop from 5,500 to 6,000 feet early Saturday to around 4,500 feet Saturday night.

The average high temperature on Easter in Los Angeles is 71 degrees, but weekend temperatures will dip to well below normal.

Atmospheric Rivers play a big part in the movement of moisture around the globe, and can make or break the rain season for California. When a strong atmospheric river points towards Southern California, we can see significant rainfall. Meteorologist David Biggar shows how common they are, and how they can impact our weather.

The storm will draw moisture from a weak atmospheric river over the Pacific as it moves toward California. The rivers of moisture in the sky have fueled some of Southern California's most powerful storms, including the multi-day system that produced record rainfall earlier this year.

Los Angeles' average rainfall for March is 2.23 inches. As of Friday morning, LA received 1.39 inches of rain as Southern California nears the end of its wet season. This weekend's rain will likely push the month's total above the average.