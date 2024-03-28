Weekend races called off at Santa Anita Park with spring storm in the forecast

Santa Anita Park called off its weekend races as a rare spring storm threatened to bring steady rain and strong winds to Southern California.

In a news release, the Arcadia racetrack said racing will be canceled Saturday and Sunday with a makeup card added next Thursday. Light rain is expected to arrive Friday in the Los Angeles area before steady rain Saturday and more showers on Sunday.

Next Thursday's makeup card will include both the GIII Wilshire Stakes on turf, which was scheduled for Saturday, and the GIII American Stakes on turf that was set to be run this Sunday. Extra races are scheduled for Friday through Sunday of next week.

The Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Sunday was moved to April 7 on the Santa Anita Park infield.

