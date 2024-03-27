winter storm

‘Hillside is still sliding.' Incoming storm poses more danger for Topanga Canyon Boulevard

After the unprecedented amount of rain left the soil on the hillside of Topanga Canyon Boulevard unstable, Caltrans officials fear the conditions could worsen with another storm.

By Helen Jeong

A portion of Topanga Boulevard will remain shut down indefinitely due to unstable topography and more rain on the way.

Caltrans officials said State Route 27 between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway is “still moving” and “too dangerous” to reopen.

“The hillside is still sliding,” Jim Medina from Caltrans District 7 said. “We’re seeing boulders and dirt come down.”

Adding more to the current instability, drone video footage revealed there’s not a tension crack above the slide, which could further threaten residents and properties in the area.

What’s adding to the concern is that there is water under the crack along with the saturated soil. Even if Caltrans had covered the hill with plastic netting, it would have still been overrun with soil.

Given more rain on the way, Caltrans geologists are trying to determine whether to add grading or build stabilization walls before the Easter Sunday weekend.

Those who live near Topanga Canyon Boulevard have had to take alternate routes for several weeks. Caltrans advises them to continue to check Quickmaps for the latest updates on road closures.

“I know people are frustrated about the closure, but it’s Mother Nature also we have to deal with,” Medina said.

