Man arrested for allegedly starting trash bin fires in Costa Mesa

By City News Service

A 45-year-old San Pedro man has been arrested on suspicion of setting trash bins on fire in Costa Mesa, authorities said Saturday. 

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and used automated license plate reader cameras to identify the suspect's vehicle and book Shaun Michael Cloonan on suspicion of five counts of felony arson and two misdemeanor counts of drug-related offenses, according to Roxi Fyad of the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday to multiple calls in the 3200 block of Iowa Street, the 3100 block of Country Club Drive and the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue regarding a suspect driving in the neighborhood and sequentially setting trash bins on fire, Fyad said.

“After the fires were extinguished, (Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue) determined the fires were arson,” she said. 

Officers were dispatched at about 6:50 a.m. to investigate another trash bin fire that had occurred about 40 minutes earlier in the 3100 block of College Avenue and was put out by area residents. 

“There were posts on social media shared by community members about these incidents,” she said. 

Detectives, using surveillance videos, were able to locate the suspect's vehicle the next day in San Pedro, where he was arrested. 

The investigation is ongoing and Costa Mesa police urged anyone with relevant information to call them at 714-754-5120 or write to tscott@costamesaca.gov

