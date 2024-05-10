Traffic

Pickup crashes into rear of big rig trailer on 91 Freeway

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pickup crashed into the back of a big rig trailer Friday in an collision that closed lanes on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County.

The crash on the eastbound 91 was reported early Friday in the Bellflower area. The front of the pickup was wedged under the rear of the trailer.

Details about the driver's condition were not immediately available.

Lanes were closed for the crash investigation and clean-up. Details about when the lanes will reopen were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us