Pickup crashes into rear of big rig trailer on 91 Freeway

A pickup crashed into the back of a big rig trailer Friday in an collision that closed lanes on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County.

The crash on the eastbound 91 was reported early Friday in the Bellflower area. The front of the pickup was wedged under the rear of the trailer.

Details about the driver's condition were not immediately available.

Lanes were closed for the crash investigation and clean-up. Details about when the lanes will reopen were not immediately available.