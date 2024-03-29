Easter Sunday is almost here, but Southern California mountains will be seeing wintry conditions with snow and gusty winds this weekend.

The snow level will start at around 6,500 to 7,000 feet tonight. Then by late Saturday, it’ll fall down to below 5,000 feet, bringing up to 2 feet of snow at the resorts in the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains.

NBC Los Angeles meteorologist David Biggar says if people need to travel to the mountains, they should try to complete traveling by tonight.

“It’ll be very difficult to travel through or to the area mountains as we get into the weekend,” Biggar explained.

The National Weather Service also issued winter storm warnings for tonight through Sunday night in Ventura County, San Gabriel, San Bernardino, Riverside County mountains, urging people to take extra caution due to dangerous road conditions.

“It should be great conditions on the slopes, but if people are coming up, they need to be prepared,” Justin Kanton from Big Bear Mountain Resort said.

He said every motorist heading to Big Bear should have proper traction devices in the car, but his concern is that not every Southern California driver knows how to use them.

“The last place you want to figure out how to put on tire chains is on the side of the road,” Kanton said. “The tire chains and cables – maybe practice putting those on before you head out to come up this weekend.”

Kanton also added, because many of the Southern California resorts had a rough year, he hopes people would arrive at Big Bear safely to enjoy the tail end of snow season.

“The snow first didn’t come in January, and then all of a sudden, it showed up in February,” Kanton explained. “It’s a bit of a later developing season, but we’ve maintained through it all.”

Kanton also urged travelers to check road conditions for any closures or delays in addition to having an emergency kit in the car.

“The slopes are in great condition. And any snow we get out of this season, we’ll just add to that,” Kanton said.