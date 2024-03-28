Things to do this weekend: WonderCon, a pop culture wonderland, alights in Anaheim

What to Know Wondercon at the Anaheim Convention Center

March 29-31, 2024

Badges: $47 Friday, $57 Saturday, $40 Sunday

WonderCon 2024: Does Spider-Man own a slicker? Or at least a fold-up umbrella he can tie to his waist when spinning webs between buildings? We won't fret much over the wet weather: This huge pop culture convention is spinning webs of wonder inside the Anaheim Convention Center. Major panels, lots of comics-inspired shopping, and cosplay gatherings are on the not-so-soggy schedule, which also features events celebrating hip-hop in comics and writing for TV animation, as well as the Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival.

Easter Weekend: Some big events will be moved or rescheduled due to the soggy forecast — Egg Bowl at the Rose Bowl is canceled, with a mini event popping up on April 2 — so be sure to confirm the event you hope to attend, especially if it is outside. Brunch Day, a Smorgasburg LA snack-tacular, is still set to sizzle at ROW DTLA while brunch on the Queen Mary will boast a ducky twist: One thousand tiny toy ducks will be hidden around the massive Long Beach ocean-liner. And Big Bunny will hop by the LA Zoo, where several spring-themed activities are adorably aflower.

"Eyes on the Road": Ready to pull over, throw down the brake, and explore "The Art of the Automotive Landscape"? Turn your wheels for the Petersen Automotive Museum, where a major new exhibit will feature paintings, custom cars, and more auto-cool artifacts. Artists Ed Ruscha and Andy Warhol are represented in the show, which looks at roadside stops, innovative highway designs, and some of the intriguing sights just beyond our windshields.

Family Night at Bubblefest: Are there more bubbles at Bubblefest, the limited-time spring extravaganza at Discovery Cube OC, or more bubbles in the average kitchen sink over a year? That's tricky, for the sweet 'n soapy celebration is full of fanciful floating orbs, the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, and the Bubble Zone Festival. There are daytime to-dos during the festival's annual run, but check out the special Family Nights on March 29 and another coming up on April 5.

Make March Matter: There's still time to buy a goodie, visit a restaurant, or shop at a participating store, one that is helping to raise funds for this annual March-big campaign. The beneficiary? It's Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Everything concludes on March 31, so call upon Porto's, Randy's Donuts, or another CHLA-championing business to show your support.