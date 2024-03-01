‘Make March Matter' for Children's Hospital LA, all month long; find give-back partners now

What to Know "Make March Matter" is the March-long fundraiser for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Dozens of regional businesses will raise money for the hospital through special dishes, events, and products

The popular Porto's butterfly cookie is returning to the beloved bakeries; a portion of sales will be donated to CHLA

Beholding a beautiful butterfly in March is always a treat; the airy flyer will draw our delighted attention for a few moments as it zigs and zags among newly blooming flowers.

But there is a butterfly we can keep in meaningful focus throughout the entire month: It's the winged and colorful symbol of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, a vital institution that seeks to Make March Matter each year through a region-wide, multi-business fundraiser.

Numerous shops, restaurants, individuals, and organizations will raise funds in "... support of CHLA's lifesaving programs," all "to provide care for all children regardless of health insurance."

Several cherished local restaurants are always on board, every year, including a few places that create distinctive goodies in honor of this "March"-marvelous campaign.

The CHLA butterfly has a whimsical way of showing up on a few special items, including the popular cookies created by Porto's Bakery & Cafe.

A portion of the proceeds from the sweet snack will be donated to the hospital.

Randy's Donuts also features the colors of the fundraiser on a special pastry, one that is available at several shops around the area (be sure to check your local Randy's to find out if they'll offer the doughnut).

Sweetfin, Trejo's Tacos, Alfred Coffee, and many other dining and sipping spots play important roles, too.

Look for several retailers to be in the swing as well, and some fitness and health centers; My Glendale Florist, Melrose Trading Post, and Revive Jewelry are among the give-back businesses on the 2024 line-up.

Something important to keep in mind?

While some participants will have special fundraising items or deals throughout the month, some places will "Make March Matter" on select dates. Be sure to check the fundraiser's site for details before visiting a participating shop or restaurant.

Would you like to donate directly to Make March Matter or create your own fundraising page? Lovely: Start here and join this city-big, kind-spirited, uplifting annual effort.