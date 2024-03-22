LA Zoo's ‘Spring Fling' will be hopping with happenings over Easter Weekend

What to Know Los Angeles Zoo's Annual Spring Fling

March 29-31; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities and offerings are included with zoo admission (unless otherwise noted); photos with Big Bunny are available for an additional fee

If you've ever wondered where the bunny trail, that legendary lane spoken of in stories and songs, ultimately leads to, you only need to hop in the direction of the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

True, the animal park is famously full of critters, so it makes sense that magical bunnies might be drawn to an alfresco wonderland of learning and fun.

But there's another reason that rabbits find their way to the LA Zoo each spring, specifically one regal rabbit: The destination stages a sunshiny spectacular known as the Spring Fling, a multi-day hoppening brimming with kid-cute activities, photo opportunities, and other seasonal delights.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Yes, we said "hoppening" and firmly stand by it, we do. For we're leading up to fawning over one fabulous figure: Big Bunny, an icon who will once again hop by the zoo for family photos.

This is all leaping into our wildlife-loving worlds over Easter Weekend, so be sure to gather your tots for a trip to the Griffith Park destination on March 29, 30, or 31 (that's Easter Sunday in 2024).

Jamie Pham/GLAZA

The Big Bunny pictures are available for an additional fee, keep in mind, while other activities are included with admission.

Those included honey tastings with the Los Angeles Beekeepers Association, live music, storytelling sessions, and an egg-themed adventure that will lead visitors to a bevy of fascinating egg-laying animals.

Characters will be roaming the park — they may be dressed in flowery outfits or "bee" in an insect-cute ensemble — and some imagination-fueled time spent at the Community Coloring Wall is a must for those guests who want to express a little creativity.

All the activities, animals, adorableness, and Big Bunny anticipation are hopping on the LA Zoo site.