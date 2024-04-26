Hot stuff: ‘Peppermania' and ‘Pepperzania' are bringing the heat to local nurseries

What to Know Pepperzania at Cal Poly Pomona Nursery is happening on April 27

Peppermania! is popping at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar from April 26 through May 5

Pepper plants and pepper-knowing pros are on the scene at these garden sales

While we admire all of the flowers that are doing their end-of-April things right now — we're ballyhooing th the big blooms, panache-filled petals, and beautiful blankets of color — we also know that other growing things are looking gorgeous.

These include some of the goodies of the garden, including a fruit that will star in many traditional dishes come May 5 and for several months beyond Cinco de Mayo: peppers.

These zing-bringing celebrities of the produce aisle can add flair and a fiery spirit to almost any yard or vegetable patch, but finding some of the best plants can take a bit of looking around.

But there are local garden centers and nurseries that can help. Look to Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar, where Peppermania! kicked off on April 26, and Pepperzania at the Cal Poly Pomona Nursery, which will set the Scoville scene on April 27.

Pepper plants galore will be for sale and staff members will be able to advise home growers on how to get the most oomph from their new plants.

The "Pepper of the Year" will be in the spotlight Peppermania! at Roger's Gardens — that would be "Carmen," a pepper with "a sweet taste perfect for salads and roasting, especially when fully red-ripe."

"The world's largest (and most fun) pepper plant sale" will also pay tongue-testing tribute to some of the hottest of the hot, with looks at Ghost Peppers and Carolina Reapers.

And a vast and vivacious array of peppers will play roles at Pepperzania in Pomona, with Serranos, Santa Fe Grandes, and a whole lively line-up of jalapeño varieties on the list.

Your local nursery may be turning up the heat on its pepper plants, too, as April makes way for May; check in and see how you can turn your garden into a capaiscin wonderland now.