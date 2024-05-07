Breezy and free, this kite-flying fest will honor handmade kites and global traditions

What to Know 4th Annual Community & Unity People's Kite Festival, presented by Clockshop and California State Parks

Free (RSVP here); Saturday, May 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park

The "day of joyful connection" will include a competition for "best handmade kite" as well as opportunities to pick up flying tips

March is synonymous, in many minds, with kite-flying time; it does, after all, "come in like a lion," or so the old chestnut goes.

But stiff breezes can make many cameos throughout the spring, and communities around California take this fact to kite-obsessed heart, with both Santa Barbara and Morro Bay staging airy, look-up larks in April.

May, too, has its fly-high moment, and, like so many kite festivals, including the long-running March meet-up in Redondo Beach, this moment is totally free to enjoy.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's the Community & Unity People's Kite Festival, a join-together, feel-the-joy jamboree at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Presented by Clockshop and California State Parks, the May 11 festival will unfurl in the afternoon, starting at 2 o'clock, and anyone is invited to show with a kite and play a playful part.

The festival will pay tribute to "... the communities surrounding Los Angeles State Historic Park that fought for and steward this public parkland, recognizing their resilience, cultural histories, and aspirations," shares the event team.

"It features kite flying, learning new flying techniques from Kite Masters, art-making workshops and for the first time a competition for best handmade kite and a flying competition."

Look also for a trio of Korean kites created by artist Yauen Stevie Choi; the kites were made to bring "... awareness to animal species native to Los Angeles whose continued existence is threatened by urban and industrial development such as the North American cougar, El Segundo butterfly, and the Least Bell's vireo."

You can RSVP for the free gathering here or donate if you like; the line-up of activities can also be found on the page.

While not required, handmade kites will definitely be admired at the event, so feel free to make your own ahead of time.