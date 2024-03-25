Bubbles by night: A lighter-than-air family event will float across two special evenings

What to Know Bubblefest at Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana

The daily happening is bubbling at the learning museum through April 7; an adult non-member ticket is $38; a child non-member ticket is $33

There are two special after-hour "Family Nights" on March 29 and April 5; $70 general admission, $60 member admission (per person per night)

We often associate radiant iridescence with sunlight, for sunlight has succeeded in the rainbow-making business, with breath-taking results, for eons.

But iridescent experiences can ethereally occur at night, a fact that anyone who has ever scrubbed a stack of dinner dishes over a soapy sink knows. Bubbles float around the kitchen, reminding us that shimmering sights don't always require the sun as a source.

Bubblefest is one of the most prominent places to admire the art of bubbledom, at least outside of your own kitchen and its soap-filled sink.

The annual event, which colorfully coincides with spring break, is a Discovery Cube OC tradition that draws many returning families.

And while Bubblefest takes place in the daytime, there are a couple of evening events that treat us to some iridescent splendor after the museum has closed.

These happenings are dubbed Bubblefest Family Nights, and they're ready to float on March 29 and April 5.

The popular Mega Bubblefest Laser Show is part of each event, which bubbles from 6 to 9 p.m., as is a VIP meet-and-greet with bubble wizard Melody Yang.

A buffet dinner is on the schedule, as well as a Bubble Bar for the grown-up guests, and the uplifting opportunity to roam the activity-filled Bubble Zone Festival.

Getting the chance to peek around the science center?

That, too, is on the bubble-tinerary, which is like an itinerary but only full of bubble joy.

Don't let your ticket float away; secure your spot at a Bubblefest Family Night in advance.