Egg-cellent news: ‘Brunch Day' will be back at Smorgasburg LA on Easter

What to Know Brunch Day at Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA

Free entry; dogs not permitted

Sunday, March 31

Whether the concept of brunch falls more on the "br" end for you — meaning that it is, in your mind, a breakfast-type meal — or you're more firmly about the "unch" element, we can all agree that the breakfast-meets-lunch meal deserves its own celebration.

And celebrate brunch, countless restaurants do regularly. Eateries we adore frequently offer hearty weekday fare of the brunchiest variety and over-the-top specials when the weekend arrives.

But brunch, being a magical meal, also possesses a knack for appetizingly occupying other spotlights away from traditional restaurants.

Take Smorgasburg LA, the outdoor food market that pops up each Sunday, throughout most of the year, at ROW DTLA. The event is always a bit brunchy at heart, but, right around Easter, the sheer brunch-a-tude of the weekly affair only grows.

That's when Brunch Day brings its sizzle to the airy food faire, giving strolling brunchers plenty to munch upon.

The 2024 date is March 31 — that's Easter Sunday — and several vendors, including Kinrose Creamery and The Golden Skewer, will put creative spins on some of the classic brunch eats we do love.

These eats might be savory or sweet — the magic of brunch is that it embraces both — and while you'll need funds for the foodstuffs and beverages, entering Smorgasburg LA is free.

Oh yes: Pups should stay home, though. That's the rule.

And speaking of rules... why isn't brunch sometimes called lunfast? Perhaps because "brunch" rhymes with "munch" which puts us in an eating mood? Or is it simply more fun to say?

Check out the Brunch Day deals by swinging by Smorgasburg LA now. Good to keep in mind: March 31 may be rainy, so check the market's social pages for any updates.