Expect Rain Today, and a Bonus Storm for New Year's Eve. Here's What to Know

What to Know Tuesday will be a wet day.

The rain is expected in the afternoon.

The rain will dry out before making a comeback on New Year's Eve.

Tuesday in LA is going to be a wet one, with another storm ushering in the New Year and perhaps putting a damper on your New Year's Eve plans.

Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tuesday is going to start out dry in the morning before a big pattern change, with moderate rain developing throughout the afternoon and strengthening into the evening.

The Coast and Valleys will see half an inch to an inch in rain Tuesday, with one to two inches in the mountain areas.

Temperatures started off Tuesday in the 50s and 60s across the region, and that's where they're expected to stay.

After Tuesday, the rain change starts to diminish a bit, before a comeback on Saturday.

Wednesday is expected to be dry, with a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday in the LA Basin and OC.

Los Angeles has a 90% chance of rain Saturday as people are ringing in the New Year. Rain will continue overnight, but start to die down before morning.

See more weather alerts here.

The weather comes as travelers are growing increasingly frustrated with delays and cancellations at LAX, after Southwest Airlines said all departing flights from LAX would be halted until Dec. 31.

Southwest blamed the catastrophic cancellations on the winter storm sweeping the nation that had already left dozens dead.