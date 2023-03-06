Range Rover Tumbles Into Sinkhole in Laguna Beach Neighborhood

A Range Rover ended up on its side in a large sinkhole that opened up Sunday in Laguna Beach.

Drone video shows the black SUV, which was parking on the street, in the sinkhole near Sunset Avenue and 10th Avenue in the coastal Orange County community. Water appears to be gushing from a broken water main.

No injuries were reported.

The sinkhole caused a gas leak, forcing some residents to evacuate. Residents were allowed to return home later Sunday.

Gas was shut off to the neighborhood.

The sinkhole developed after days of rain throughout Southern California.