Police Search for Man Who Raped Girl After Riding Same Train and Bus From Long Beach to LA

Security cameras captured images of the man wanted in the. Sept. 26 attack.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl after the two took the same train and a bus from Long Beach to Los Angeles is sought by police. 

The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo of the man wanted in the Sept. 26 crime. 

The attacker and girl were at the downtown Long Beach training state around 9 p.m. They rode separately on the same train into the Los Angeles area, where they both transferred to a bus and exited near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street. 

The man approached the victim from behind and forced her into an apartment building parking lot, police said. He threatened to kill her and then raped her, police said. 

No arrests were reported early Friday. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the LAPD, Juvenile Division at (213) 486-0570 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.  During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go here.

