Rapper T.I. and Wife Being Investigated by LAPD After Allegations of Sexual Abuse

An attorney representing the alleged victims said the rapper and his wife Tameka Harris have been accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse and other allegations in Georgia and California, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department Monday confirmed it is investigating the rapper T.I. and his wife after being accused by 11 alleged victims of sexual abuse.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn asked authorities in two states earlier this year to investigate allegations against the rapper and his wife that go back more than 15 years. He alleges the two, as well as others in their circle, were involved in instances of drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women.

One alleged victim spoke to LAPD detectives in April regarding allegations of an assault that occurred in 2005, and a second alleged victim filed a report with similar allegations to Las Vegas police, the website Daily Beast reported.

The rapper and Harris have denied the allegations and said any encounters were consensual, according to reports. The two also claimed that some of the alleged victims were seeking attention for themselves.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD Media Relations Division confirmed the department was investigating the rapper and Harris, but said further details could not be released due to confidentiality reasons.

Harris is a member of the multi-platinum R&B vocal group Xscape. She received a Grammy in 2000 as one of the three songwriters of 1999's best R&B song, “No Scrubs.”

