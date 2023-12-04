Redondo Beach high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

A Redondo Union High School student was arrested on Monday after bringing a loaded gun on campus, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to a call regarding a student in possession of a firearm at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

In coordination with school officials, police arrested a 15-year-old tenth grader at Redondo Union High School. He was in possession of a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest.

The juvenile faces charges for being a minor in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a school, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the student had not sent threats or had a "plan of violence," police reported.

Authorities are investigating how the student obtained the firearm and reported that it was an isolated act. The community is not believed to be in additional danger at this time.

The Redondo Beach Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident call them at (310) 379-2477 or text them at (310) 339-2362.