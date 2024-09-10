Scams

Rental scams being investigated in Culver City

Some suspects used phantom listings of locations that are not available or may not exist, police said.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Culver City Police Department said Monday it is investigating multiple cases of online rental scams where apartments are offered, rented sight unseen and either unavailable or don't even exist.

The cases were reported between July 4 and Aug. 27 of 2024, police said.

Each time, a victim responded to an apartment for rent ad on Facebook, met a would-be owner or agent at a location in Culver City and exchanged cash for a rental agreement, police said. When the victim tried to enter the rental, the keys did not open the door and the person who took their money did not return messages.

Some suspects used phantom listings of locations that are not available or may not exist, police said. Some fake virtual tours that were pre-recorded or they copy genuine apartment ads.

The three suspects were described as a Hispanic woman, 20 to 30 years old with a heavy build, red hair, pink jacket with lettering and gray shorts, a Black man, 20 to 30 years old and a female, police said.

Apartment-hunters should always verify contact details, ask questions about the property in person rather than through email, don't make payments before meeting the landlord in person, research listings and use professional management companies.

Anyone with information about the alleged scams should call Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza, at 310- 253-6120, email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org, or the police watch commander at 310-253-6202.

