Residents Evacuated as Deputies Respond to Burglary Call in East LA

By Rudy Chinchilla

A fire truck and ambulance parked on an East Los Angeles street.
Residents of an East Los Angeles neighborhood were evacuated as police responded to a burglary call Wednesday morning.

The call happened around 8:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, and law enforcement officers, paramedics and firefighters were still on the 1200 block of S. Brannick Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.

The LASD said the scene was still active as deputies investigated.

