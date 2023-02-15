Residents Evacuated as Deputies Respond to Burglary Call in East LA

Residents of an East Los Angeles neighborhood were evacuated as police responded to a burglary call Wednesday morning.
The call happened around 8:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, and law enforcement officers, paramedics and firefighters were still on the 1200 block of S. Brannick Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.
The LASD said the scene was still active as deputies investigated.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.