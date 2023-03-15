San Clemente

Residents Evacuated After Hillside Collapses Below San Clemente Apartments

Photos from the Orange County Fire Authority show where the hillside collapsed from under the rear of the apartments.

Three apartment buildings were evacuated Wednesday March 15, 2023 after a landslide that left the rear of the buildings on the verge of collapsing down a steep hillside.
Three apartment buildings were evacuated Wednesday after a landslide in San Clemente that left the rear of the buildings on the verge of collapsing down a steep hillside.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded around 8:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Buena Vista. Residents were evacuated from the buildings due to the unstable conditions after the hillside gave way during an night of torrential rain.

Photos from firefighters show where a section of hillside seemed to disappear from under what appeared to be a rear patio area.

No injuries were reported.

All three buildings were yellow-tagged. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

