Reward offered for information in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist near Lake Balboa

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in exchange for information that would lead to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist Friday night in the Lake Balboa area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LAPD is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a silver SUV believed to have struck and killed a man in his early 40s who was riding his bicycle. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday near Woodley Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

According to police, the driver hit the bicyclist so hard that he was thrown from his bike and onto the roadway. The vehicle then took off southbound on Woodley Avenue toward Burbank Boulevard.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Law enforcement did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division Investigator Hansen at 818-644-8115 or Investigator Reyes at 818-644-8022.