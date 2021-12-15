Reward Offered in Shooting Death of Man in Ernest E. Debs Regional Park

Authorities Wednesday were hoping a reward of up to $50,000 will help solve the killing of a man who was gunned down while hiking in Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in September.

Jason Cortez, 29, was shot about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 on a trail inside the park and died at the scene, according to City Councilman Gil Cedillo. The victim's name was listed by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Jason Cortez Nativi, who was a Virginia resident.

"A witness came forward who provided a sketch of a suspect he saw in the bushes holding a rifle," Cedillo said in a statement. "A thorough canvass of the area has resulted in no new leads, and as of this date, no new witnesses have provided information. We need help from community members in identifying the suspect of this horrible murder."

The sketch will be released by authorities at a news conference Friday, when authorities will publicize the reward and seek help in solving the crime, Cedillo said.

The reward was offered by the Los Angeles City Council. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Los Angeles police Detective Alex Abundis at 213-486-8700. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS, or via the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.