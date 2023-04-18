Riverside

Riverside City College Locked Down Due to Standoff With Knife-Wielding Man in Storm Drain

A standoff ensued after a man with a knife ran onto the school campus.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Students and staff on the Riverside City College campus were asked to shelter in place Tuesday due to a police standoff with a man armed with a knife who is barricaded in a storm drain.

The campus was locked down after witnesses reported a man armed with some type of weapon. Riverside police and sheriff's deputies responded to the initial report.

Authorities encountered the man, described as homeless, in a nearby water canal or tunnel located off-campus, according to Riverside Police. The man ran onto the campus, then barricaded himself in a storm drain on the property.

The police activity is near the football field, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported. There were no reports of threats made to anyone on the campus in the 4800 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The school posted the following message on its web site: "Public to stay away from RCC campus until further notice. Shelter in Place continues at RCC. This police incident is at the NW corner of campus. This is not an active shooter. Students are not to report for classes until the incident has been resolved."

Located in downtown Riverside, the college serves about 30,000 students annually at its 108-acre campus.

