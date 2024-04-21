Riverside County launches program for outdoor recreation access

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, in collaboration with local libraries, has launched the RivCoParks Library Pass program to provide county residents free day-use access to county parks, hiking trails, picnic areas, and nature preserves.

The program began as an effort to close the "nature gap" in communities that may not have access to outdoor recreational facilities due to economic and racial disparities, officials said last week.

"We are proud to introduce the RivCoParks Library Pass program, which is intended to close the nature gap. The program represents a significant step towards ensuring that all residents, regardless of background or income, have equal access to the recreational opportunities throughout Riverside County," Parks Director Kyla Brown said Wednesday.

To obtain a pass, residents can check one out for the day at a participating library and enjoy numerous amenities including regional parks, lakes, educational programs, historic sites and open-space areas.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Parks are for everyone. All Riverside County residents should be able to experience all that our RivCo parks system have to offer," Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Washington said. "These parks passes will allow residents to expand their knowledge of the world around them while exploring many of the natural spaces throughout our diverse county."

The launch of the program coincides with Earth month, which aims for awareness of environmental causes and appreciation for nature in the month of April.

More information about a list of participating libraries can be found at www.Rivcoparks.org/library-park-pass, or by calling the RivCoParks guest services team at 800-834-7275.