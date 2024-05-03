1 killed in shooting at downtown LA warehouse

One person was killed a shooting at a warehouse Friday in downtown Los Angeles.

Police responded at about 8:30 a.m. to the building in the 900 block of east Pico Boulevard after receiving a report of a person armed with a gun.

Four men were seen leaving the scene in the LA Fashion District in a white work van, according to police. Evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the entrance to the two-story building.

The business appeared to be a shipping company, police said. It was not immediately clear whether the victim who died at the scene was an employee.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Detailed descriptions of the men were not immediately available. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.