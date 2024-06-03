Lashing out at state lawmakers he claims are too soft on crime and quipping that he's decided to "change teams,'' Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is throwing his support behind Donald Trump for president, saying, "I think it's time we put a felon in the White House.''

In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, Bianco -- a rumored candidate for governor -- blasted state lawmakers for "slashing'' law enforcement budgets and passing laws that he said make it harder to put criminals behind bars while allowing prisoners to be released early.

Bianco said he has spent his career trying to crack down on criminals and protect communities.

"Maybe I've been wrong, and I think I'm going to change teams,'' he said. "I know that's going to make some of you angry, I know you're going to be mad at me, but I'm going to change teams. .... I think that we need to go big. You know me, go big or go home. ... I'm all in. And I hope that you're all with me and I hope that you all have this change of heart and you all feel this is definitely the right thing to do and you come alongside me in this venture. And I think it's time that instead of letting them out of jail and giving them alcohol and drugs and everything else, I think it's time we put a felon in the White House. Trump 2024, baby. Let's save this country and make America great again.''

His post and endorsement came a day after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in a New York court in part over payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence her claims about an alleged decade-old sexual encounter with Trump to prevent the news from impacting the 2016 presidential election.