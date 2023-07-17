Temecula

Riverside Sheriff investigating incident at Temecula mall

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Riverside County Sheriff conducted a safety sweep at Promenade Temecula Mall after reports of a possible active shooter on Monday.

The report was made earlier today and at 11:50 a.m. the department tweeted that there was “NOT an active shooter”

Sheriff confirmed they were conducting a safety sweep for precautionary measures and recommended people stay out of the area.

This is a developing story.

