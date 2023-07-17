Riverside Sheriff investigating incident at Temecula mall

Riverside County Sheriff conducted a safety sweep at Promenade Temecula Mall after reports of a possible active shooter on Monday.
The report was made earlier today and at 11:50 a.m. the department tweeted that there was “NOT an active shooter”
Sheriff confirmed they were conducting a safety sweep for precautionary measures and recommended people stay out of the area.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
This is a developing story.