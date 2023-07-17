Riverside Sheriff investigating incident at Temecula mall

Riverside County Sheriff conducted a safety sweep at Promenade Temecula Mall after reports of a possible active shooter on Monday.

The report was made earlier today and at 11:50 a.m. the department tweeted that there was “NOT an active shooter”

Sheriff confirmed they were conducting a safety sweep for precautionary measures and recommended people stay out of the area.

#Temecula



We are conducting an investigation at the Temecula Promenade Mall.



There is NOT an active shooter. However, for precautionary measures theRSO is conducting a safety sweep of the mall. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/zYrf57JBs7 — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) July 17, 2023

This is a developing story.