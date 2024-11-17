4 people shot, 2 stabbed during house party in Riverside

A house party in Riverside turned into a crime scene late Saturday after four people were shot and two others were stabbed, according to police.

Multiple calls of a shooting were reported to the Riverside Police Department around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to a home on the 11200 block of Town & Country Drive, where six people were found injured.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a fight. The exact motive for the altercation is unclear.

Among the two people who were stabbed was the suspected gunman, who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. That individual has since been detained, police said. They did not release the suspect’s name.

One of the victims is described as being in critical condition while the rest are stable. The investigation continues.