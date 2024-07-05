Riverside

Riverside woman wins $1.5M prize at Yaamava' Resort and Casino

A $30 wager paid off big for the Inland Empire resident.

By Missael Soto

A Riverside woman celebrated her Fourth of July by winning over $1.5 million at Yaamava' Resort and Casino in San Manuel.

The result came from a $25 bet in addition to a $5 progressive wager while playing Forture Pai Gow.

The winning hand was a seven-card flush, with the progressive wager multiplying the bonus payout.

The final payout for the Inland Empire senior was a hefty $1,517,211. The winner has decided to not disclose her identity.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at the NCPG website.

