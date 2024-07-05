Riverside woman wins $1.5M prize at Yaamava' Resort and Casino

A Riverside woman celebrated her Fourth of July by winning over $1.5 million at Yaamava' Resort and Casino in San Manuel.

The result came from a $25 bet in addition to a $5 progressive wager while playing Forture Pai Gow.

The winning hand was a seven-card flush, with the progressive wager multiplying the bonus payout.

The final payout for the Inland Empire senior was a hefty $1,517,211. The winner has decided to not disclose her identity.

