Road closures in effect for the Golden Globe Awards

The stars will be out in Beverly Hills on Sunday for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

With preparations underway for the star-studded event, road closures have been placed. The roads will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The following closures are in effect:

Wilshire Boulevard

Fully closed from South Santa Monica Boulevard to Comstock Avenue beginning at 5 a.m., Sunday.

Lane reductions beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Eastbound lanes near Beverly Glen Boulevard will allow for local access only beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

North Santa Monica Boulevard

Eastbound lanes will be closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park east beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Westbound lanes will be closed from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard as of 9 p.m. Friday.

Other closures in effect beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday

Whittier Drive

Greenway Drive

Carmelita Avenue

Trenton Drive

Lomitas Avenue

Elevado Avenue.

The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Click here for a list of nominations.