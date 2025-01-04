Beverly Hills

Road closures in effect for the Golden Globe Awards

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The stars will be out in Beverly Hills on Sunday for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

With preparations underway for the star-studded event, road closures have been placed. The roads will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The following closures are in effect:

Golden Globes 17 hours ago

The 2025 Golden Globes swag bags are valued at $1 million. What’s inside?

Golden Globes Jan 2

Golden Globes 2025: All you need to know about who’s nominated, hosting, more

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Wilshire Boulevard

  • Fully closed from South Santa Monica Boulevard to Comstock Avenue beginning at 5 a.m., Sunday.
  • Lane reductions beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.
  • Eastbound lanes near Beverly Glen Boulevard will allow for local access only beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

North Santa Monica Boulevard

  • Eastbound lanes will be closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park east beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
  • Westbound lanes will be closed from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard as of 9 p.m. Friday.

Other closures in effect beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday

  • Whittier Drive
  • Greenway Drive
  • Carmelita Avenue
  • Trenton Drive
  • Lomitas Avenue
  • Elevado Avenue.

The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Click here for a list of nominations.

This article tagged under:

Beverly HillsGolden Globes
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us