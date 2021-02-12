Robbery Suspect Tries to Hijack Bus Outside Hotel in Stevenson Ranch

A man was arrested Thursday night after being accused of trying to steal a woman's purse at a hotel in Stevenson Ranch, then trying to hijack a charter bus.

Deputies responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a call of an attempted robbery at the Fairfield Inn in the 25300 block of The Old Road, near Lyons Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect then assaulted the driver of a nearby charter bus and tried to take the bus, the department said.

The unarmed man barricaded himself in the bus before being arrested by deputies.

"It's certainly not something that happens in this community very often or in recent memory," said Capt. Justin Diez.

The suspect's name was not disclosed.