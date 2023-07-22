Robbery suspected in Pasadena fatal shooting, car crash

A 32-year-old man died after being shot multiple times and crashing his car in Pasadena Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers found Los Angeles resident Jessie Munoz at 3:21 a.m. following the crash on Angeles Crest Highway at mile marker 28.36, the Pasadena Police Department said. Munoz was unresponsive in the driver’s seat, while a woman was uninjured in the passenger seat.

While attempting to save Munoz’s life, the CHP officers realized he had been shot multiple times, according to the PPD. Pasadena police detectives later determined that the motive for the shooting appears to be robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD at 626-744-4241.