Rose Bowl game tickets go on sale Wednesday

Tickets for the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday online via Ticketmaster.

A maximum of four tickets per person will be available. Individual ticket prices start at $190.95, including fees.

The game is no longer a so-called contractual sellout, with the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences and Tournament of Roses receiving tickets -- and so the number of tickets available through the public sale will be "much larger

than in previous years," Karen Linhart, the Rose Bowl Game marketing & media director, said.

The Rose Bowl Game will serve as a College Football Playoff quarterfinal for the 2024-25 season, and is expected to include the Big Ten Conference champion.

Under rules of the expanded 12-team playoff, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and assigned to bowls in consideration of historic bowl relationships.

The other team will be the winner of a first-round playoff game played Dec. 20 or Dec 21.