Fire Burns at Roller Rink in San Bernardino

By Jonathan Lloyd

san-bernardino-county-fire-building-december-5-2-2019
San Bernardino County Fire Department

Thick smoke billowed from a roller rink that burned early Thursday in San Bernardino.

The fire erupted Thursday morning and spread throughout the building, sending a huge column of smoke over the city. San Bernardino County firefighters are pouring water into the structure.

The fire burned at the site of the Stardust Roller Rink in the 2100 block of North Lugo Avenue. Nearby buildings were not damaged. 

There were no reports of injuries.

Nearby schools were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.  

Details about a cause were not immediately available. 

