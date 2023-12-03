Santa Ana police search for man accused of sexually assaulting tween girl

Santa Ana police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl late last month.

Nicolas Gonzalez, 39, is suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the 500 block of N. Mortimer Street. According to law enforcement, the crime that was reported took place on Nov. 28 and the suspect fled his home after being confronted by the girl’s relatives.

Authorities said the girl “has been victimized several times before” but reported the latest assault to officials. Police do not believe there are more victims.

Gonzalez is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. There is a warrant for his arrest for what police described as various child sexual assault charges.

Anyone who knows where the suspect is located is urged to contact Santa Ana Detective Avila at 714-245-8379.