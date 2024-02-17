Santa Anita cancels Monday race due to incoming storm

Santa Anita Park has canceled Monday's Presidents Day racing card due to the heavy rain in the forecast, track officials announced Saturday.

The nine-race programs on Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as scheduled, with good weather predicted and first post time each day at 12:30 p.m., track officials said.

Additionally, Santa Anita will be open on Monday for simulcast wagering in the Grandstand Paddock Room, beginning at 10 a.m. Free parking and admission are offered.

The races that had been offered for Monday will now be offered as extra races Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-25.