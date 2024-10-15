Santa Monica College campuses close after employee is shot

Police are investigating a shooting at Santa Monica College that wounded an employee Monday night and caused the college to shut down.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Monday at the Center of Media & Design at 1600 Stewart St.

“The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the incident,” reads a statement on the SMC's website. “Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect.”

It was not immediately known if the shooter -- who is on the loose – is a current or former student or college employee.

According to the SMC website, ``As more information becomes available we will be providing updates through the college's official X account: @SMC_edu and on the online newsroom at smc.edu.”

All of the college's campuses will be closed Tuesday.