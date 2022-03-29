A woman came home to her Santa Monica residence to find a homeless man in her living room holding a stick, police said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of burglary against Raymond Harry Purnell, 36, in connection with the prowling report.

The Santa Monica Police Department began investigating March 24 when a woman living in the 1800 block of Warwick Ave called police after finding a stranger in her living room at 6:20 p.m.

She confronted him and called police.

When officers arrived, they couldn't find the man, but discovered the home was ransacked.

The woman provided a detailed description of the suspect.

A neighbor told police he saw the suspect jump off the roof and run away.

The suspect was found by officers at 34th St. and Exposition Blvd., and later identified by both the victim and her neighbor.

Police say evidence was found on the suspect from the victim's house.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the arrest is asked to contact Detective Chabot at 310-458-2201 ext. 6679.