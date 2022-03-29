Southern California

Homeless Man Accused of Breaking Into Santa Monica Home is Arrested

The Santa Monica Police Department began investigating March 24 when a woman living in the 1800 block of Warwick Ave called police after finding a stranger in her living room at 6:20 p.m.

By Heather Navarro

santa monica generic aerial image

A woman came home to her Santa Monica residence to find a homeless man in her living room holding a stick, police said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of burglary against Raymond Harry Purnell, 36, in connection with the prowling report.

The Santa Monica Police Department began investigating March 24 when a woman living in the 1800 block of Warwick Ave called police after finding a stranger in her living room at 6:20 p.m.

She confronted him and called police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When officers arrived, they couldn't find the man, but discovered the home was ransacked.

The woman provided a detailed description of the suspect.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Southern California 7 mins ago

Corona Community Bands Together to Donate Thousands to Siblings Forced From Ukraine

Los Angeles Dodgers 20 mins ago

Dodgers Not Among Seven MLB Teams to Wear Nike City Connect Uniforms in 2022

A neighbor told police he saw the suspect jump off the roof and run away.

The suspect was found by officers at 34th St. and Exposition Blvd., and later identified by both the victim and her neighbor.

Police say evidence was found on the suspect from the victim's house.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the arrest is asked to contact Detective Chabot at 310-458-2201 ext. 6679.

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniahomelessSanta Monica
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us