Second-alarm fire reported in commercial building in Irwindale area

Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire in a commercial building in the Irwindale area on Monday.
The fire was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Arrow Highway, near Live Oak Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Arriving firefighters called for a second-alarm assignment of additional personnel to be sent to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
