Irwindale

Second-alarm fire reported in commercial building in Irwindale area

By City News Service

Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire in a commercial building in the Irwindale area on Monday.

The fire was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Arrow Highway, near Live Oak Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters called for a second-alarm assignment of additional personnel to be sent to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Irwindale
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us