How Los Angeles is remembering those killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks

Southern California will mark 22 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks with memorial events, including a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center and a solemn display of flags in Malibu.

Nearly 3,000 people, many of whom were aboard three flights bound for Los Angeles International Airport, were killed Sept. 11, 2001 when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. People gathered at memorials around the country, including the locations of the attacks, to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Below are some of the memorial events planned in Southern California.

Alhambra

The Alhambra fire and police departments will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 71 featuring a posting of colors by the Alhambra Police Department Honor Guard, invocation, tolling of the bell and bagpipe music.

Beverly Hills

An informal ceremony will be at 6:45 a.m. at Beverly Hills Fire Department, with a 5:30 p.m. memorial ceremony that will be streamed here.

Corona

A remembrance service was scheduled for 5 a.m. in the Historic Civic Center at 815 W. Sixth St., where Corona Chamber of Commerce and Corona Rotary Club officials were to be joined by city representatives and others to stand among miniature flags representing the people killed. Over a roughly three-hour period, attendees will read the names of the dead.

The service is expected to continue until 10 a.m., featuring other ceremonies.

Hawthorne

There will be a memorial ceremony at Hawthorne City Hall at 7:30 a.m.

Irvine

A remembrance ceremony was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Orange County Fire Authority Headquarters. The event will be livestreamed.

Long Beach

Long Beach will have a "Last Alarm" tribute at Fire Station 1 beginning at 9:11 a.m., followed by a ceremonial wreath placement, moment of silence, words of reflection by Mayor Rex Richardson, and an "Amazing Grace" bagpiper performance.

The ceremony will be livestreamed.

Los Angeles

A 9 a.m. ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center will include a ringing of bells, bagpipers and a helicopter flyover by the LAFD Air Operations Section. Click here to watch.

Malibu

Every September, Pepperdine University displays Waves of Flags honoring those killed in the attacks. Nearly 3,000 flags are displayed in Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road. The flags remain on displayed through Sept. 21. A ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Mt. San Jacinto College

The college will have a program at 8 a.m., paying tribute to those who risked their lives to save others. The commemoration will feature an unveiling of a 9/11 artifact from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, as well as a Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard ceremony and a display of a flag bearing the names of victims.

Murrieta

A tribute is planned at 6 p.m. in Town Square Park, near Kalmia Street and Jefferson Avenue. Mayor Lisa DeForest is scheduled to lead the service, joined by other municipal representatives.

Palmdale

There will be a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale.

Santa Monica

There will be ceremonies at all five Santa Monica Fire Department stations beginning at 6:45 a.m. An artifact from the Ground Zero site resides in Fire Station 1 at 1337 Seventh St., just outside the community room, and is open for viewing by the public during normal business hours.

Temecula

At 6 p.m., the city of Temecula will have a commemorative service a the Duck Pond, near the corner of Rancho California and Ynez roads. Mayor Zak Schwank will lead the service, which will include a moment of silence and remarks by other City Council members, as well as possibly public safety officials.

Volunteer Opportunities

In connection with the anniversary, volunteers from the volunteer action center L.A. Works will paint indoor rooms, assemble and refurbish tables and planter boxes and weed and plant at the training center, and create 1,000 disaster readiness kits.

Sept. 11 is a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance. Opportunities to volunteer can be found here.